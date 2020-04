(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 18 aprile 2020 Source: World Health Organization (WHO). Published: 4/17/2020.

This six-page document offers guidance to Member States and partners for the inclusion of refugees and migrants in non-camp settings, as part of holistic efforts to respond to COVID-19 epidemics in the general populations, and aims to contribute to the global public health efforts to prevent COVID-19.

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:21827