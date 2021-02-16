PREPARATION OF PES/PFSA-G-MWCNT ULTRAFILTRATION MEMBRANE WITH THE IMPROVEMENT OF PERMEATION AND ANTIFOULING PROPERTIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 febbraio 2021

In this study, perfluorosulfonic acid (PFSA) was firstly grafted on multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) to obtain PFSA-g-MWCNT nanocomposites. The combination of MWCNTs with PFSA could effectively prevent the interactions among them, so that the dispersion of PFSA-g-MWCNT in N,N-dimethylacetamide (DMAc) was greatly improved. Then polyethersulfone (PES)/PFSA-g-MWCNT ultrafiltration (UF) membranes were prepared by a non-solvent induced phase separation (NIPS) method using the different content of PFSA-g-MWCNT nanocomposites as additives. The nanocomposites and membranes were characterized by Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR), X-ray diffraction (XRD), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), etc. The SEM images showed that PFSA-g-MWCNT was no longer agglomerated and entangled, while existed as individual nanotubes in PES/PFSA-g-MWCNT membrane. The mechanical and thermal properties of composite membranes were enhanced with increasing PFSA-g-MWCNT nanocomposites content. The performance of UF membrane was evaluated using bovine serum albumin (BSA) as a model system. The results showed that the permeation and antifouling performances of PES/PFSA-g-MWCNT membranes were enhanced. For example, the pure water flux, BSA rejection and pure water flux recovery rate (FRR) of PES (M0) membrane were 80.49 L/m2.h, 86.29 %, 70.96 %, respectively, while for PES/PFSA-g-MWCNT (M6) membrane, they were 447.83 L/m2.h, 87.47 %, 92.10 %, respectively. The long-term stability experiment showed that PES/PFSA-g-MWCNT membrane still kept high pure water flux.

