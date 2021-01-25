lunedì, Gennaio 25, 2021
Breaking News

AL VIA IL FORUM ECONOMICO DI DAVOS: AL CENTRO PANDEMIA E CRISI

AL VIA “RESURREZIONE DI NINIVE”: DIGIUNO E PREGHIERA PER LA PACE

WCC,LA FAMIGLIA ECUMENICA IN PREGHIERA PER L’UNITà DEI CRISTIANI

CORSO DI TEOLOGIA INTERCONFESSIONALE: LABORATORIO PER CONTRIBUIRE ALL’UNITà

ONLINE LECTURE BY JST ON MIRAI PROGRAM: OVERVIEW AND INTERNATIONAL ACTIVITIES

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 25, 2021

USA: IL CANDIDATO DI BIDEN PER I TRASPORTI PETE BUTTIGIEG DICE CHE…

L’OMS MODIFICA I CRITERI DEL TEST SUI VIRUS COVID NEL TENTATIVO DI…

USA, JOE BIDEN SOSPENDE L’ORDINE ESECUTIVO DI TRUMP VOLTO AD ABBASSARE I…

REGNO UNITO, JONATHAN VAN-TAM: LE PERSONE VACCINATE POSSONO ANCORA DIFFONDERE IL VIRUS 

Agenparl

PREPARATION OF A MODIFIED G-C3N4 CATALYST LIBRARY AND REALIZATION OF A TWO-DIMENSIONAL SCREENING REACTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 25 gennaio 2021

In this study, we present a new fluorescence imaging-based high-throughput screening method to evaluate the catalytic performance of the polymetallic sulfide complex g-C3N4. In order to obtain a large number of catalysts, we chose the sulfates of three metals (Cd, Cu, and Ni) to modify g-C3N4. A catalyst library consisting of polymetallic sulfide composite carbon nitride materials (M3S/g-C3N4, M = CdxCuyNi1−xy) was obtained using a color ink-jet printing technique. The degradation reaction of eosin solution was carried out under 365 nm UV light. According to the intensity of fluorescence change, the high-efficiency catalysts are the following three combinations: Cd0.37Cu0.53Ni0.10 S/g-C3N4, Cd0.11Cu0.41Ni0.48S/g-C3N4 and Cd0.31Cu0.39Ni0.30S/g-C3N4.

Graphical abstract: Preparation of a modified g-C3N4 catalyst library and realization of a two-dimensional screening reaction

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/vrWzmi5P-lU/D0NJ05141A

Post collegati

VETERINARY MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): PROFENDER, EMODEPSIDE,PRAZIQUANTEL, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 27/07/2005, REVISION: 19, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

PREPARATION OF A MODIFIED G-C3N4 CATALYST LIBRARY AND REALIZATION OF A TWO-DIMENSIONAL SCREENING REACTION

Redazione

SAMPLING UNIT FOR EFFICIENT SIGNAL DETECTION AND APPLICATION TO LIQUID CHROMATOGRAPHY–RAMAN SPECTROSCOPY

Redazione

TECNICO PER L’INNOVAZIONE DI PRODOTTI E PROCESSI: CORSO PER INSERIMENTO LAVORATIVO

Redazione

TRE APPUNTAMENTI AL MEMORIALE DI AUSCHWITZ

Redazione

CHARLES DARWIN: MARINE INSPIRATION FOR THE CONCEPTION OF THE ROSETTA STONE OF BIOLOGY!

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More