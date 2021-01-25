PREPARATION OF A MODIFIED G-C3N4 CATALYST LIBRARY AND REALIZATION OF A TWO-DIMENSIONAL SCREENING REACTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 25 gennaio 2021
In this study, we present a new fluorescence imaging-based high-throughput screening method to evaluate the catalytic performance of the polymetallic sulfide complex g-C3N4. In order to obtain a large number of catalysts, we chose the sulfates of three metals (Cd, Cu, and Ni) to modify g-C3N4. A catalyst library consisting of polymetallic sulfide composite carbon nitride materials (M3S/g-C3N4, M = CdxCuyNi1−x−y) was obtained using a color ink-jet printing technique. The degradation reaction of eosin solution was carried out under 365 nm UV light. According to the intensity of fluorescence change, the high-efficiency catalysts are the following three combinations: Cd0.37Cu0.53Ni0.10 S/g-C3N4, Cd0.11Cu0.41Ni0.48S/g-C3N4 and Cd0.31Cu0.39Ni0.30S/g-C3N4.
You have access to this article
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/vrWzmi5P-lU/D0NJ05141A