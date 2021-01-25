PREPARATION OF A MODIFIED G-C3N4 CATALYST LIBRARY AND REALIZATION OF A TWO-DIMENSIONAL SCREENING REACTION

In this study, we present a new fluorescence imaging-based high-throughput screening method to evaluate the catalytic performance of the polymetallic sulfide complex g-C 3 N 4 . In order to obtain a large number of catalysts, we chose the sulfates of three metals (Cd, Cu, and Ni) to modify g-C 3 N 4 . A catalyst library consisting of polymetallic sulfide composite carbon nitride materials (M 3 S/g-C 3 N 4 , M = Cd x Cu y Ni 1−x−y ) was obtained using a color ink-jet printing technique. The degradation reaction of eosin solution was carried out under 365 nm UV light. According to the intensity of fluorescence change, the high-efficiency catalysts are the following three combinations: Cd 0.37 Cu 0.53 Ni 0.10 S/g-C 3 N 4 , Cd 0.11 Cu 0.41 Ni 0.48 S/g-C 3 N 4 and Cd 0.31 Cu 0.39 Ni 0.30 S/g-C 3 N 4 .