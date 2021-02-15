PREPARATION, BIODISTRIBUTION AND DOSIMETRY STUDY OF TC-99M LABELED N-DOPED GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOT NANOPARTICLES AS A MULTIMODULAR RADIOLABELING AGENT

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ04762G, Paper

Esmaeil Gharepapagh, Ashraf Fakhari, Tahereh Firuzyar, Ashkan Shomali, Farzaneh Azimi

Preparation, dosimetry and biodistribution study of 99m Tc-(N-GQDs) as multipurpose nanoparticles.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/5g3G1DY5bjI/D0NJ04762G