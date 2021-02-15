PREPARATION, BIODISTRIBUTION AND DOSIMETRY STUDY OF TC-99M LABELED N-DOPED GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOT NANOPARTICLES AS A MULTIMODULAR RADIOLABELING AGENT

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021
New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ04762G, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ04762G, Paper
Esmaeil Gharepapagh, Ashraf Fakhari, Tahereh Firuzyar, Ashkan Shomali, Farzaneh Azimi
Preparation, dosimetry and biodistribution study of 99mTc-(N-GQDs) as multipurpose nanoparticles.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Preparation, dosimetry and biodistribution study of 99mTc-(N-GQDs) as multipurpose nanoparticles.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/5g3G1DY5bjI/D0NJ04762G