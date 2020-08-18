martedì, Agosto 18, 2020
PREPARATION AND CATALYTIC PERFORMANCE OF A NOVEL ORGANOMETALLIC COH/Hβ CATALYST FOR N-HEXANE ISOMERIZATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 18 agosto 2020

As a novel alkane isomerization catalyst, CoH/Hβ was prepared by the reduction of CoH(P(OPh)3)4, which was pre-impregnated on the supporter of Hβ. The prepared CoH/Hβ catalyst was comparatively studied on the structures with CoH(P(OPh)3)4, CoH(P(OPh)3)4/Hβ by FT-IR, TPR, 1HNMR, SEM, XRD and other means. The results show that this new organometallic hydride catalyst was synthesized successfully and exhibited excellent catalytic performance for isomerization of n-hexane. For the best performance of CoH/Hβ catalyst, the optimal catalytic reaction temperature, pressure, space velocity, and hydrogen/oil molar ratio were 300℃, 2.0 MPa, 1.0 h-1, and 4.0 in the isomerization process of n- hexane. Under the optimal reaction conditions, the conversion of n-hexane, the yield of isomerization, and the selectivity of iso-paraffins were 80.2 %, 63.0 %, and 78.6 %, respectively. This is mainly attributed to a new structure of Co-H hydride in CoH/Hβ catalyst, which has strong hydrogenation/dehydrogenation activity in isomerization of n-hexane.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/U90Lv1y4v5s/D0NJ01437K

