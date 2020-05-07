giovedì, Maggio 7, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, SU PROTOCOLLO RIENTRO AL LAVORO CON SINDACATI

COVID: GRIBAUDO-BONOMO (PD), ICARDI COMMISSARIATO RIFLETTA SU DIMISSIONI

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH CHRIS STIGALL OF THE CHRIS STIGALL SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH CHRIS STIGALL OF THE CHRIS STIGALL SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH CHRIS STIGALL OF THE CHRIS STIGALL SHOW

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1790 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2482 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2483 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1789 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2484 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

PREPAC RECALLS 4-DRAWER CHESTS DUE TO TIP-OVER AND ENTRAPMENT HAZARDS. IN-HOME REMEDY MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS; KEEP PRODUCT AWAY FROM CHILDREN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 07 maggio 2020

Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time. Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details.

It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/prepac-recalls-4-drawer-chests-due-to-tip-over-and-entrapment-hazards-in-home-remedy

Post collegati

PREPAC RECALLS 4-DRAWER CHESTS DUE TO TIP-OVER AND ENTRAPMENT HAZARDS. IN-HOME REMEDY MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS; KEEP PRODUCT AWAY FROM CHILDREN

Redazione

THE IMPACT OF MEDICAID EXPANSION ON STATES’ BUDGETS

Redazione

06 MAG 2020 – CORONAVIRUS FASE 2, GLI ASSESSORI GIORGETTI E GIANASSI INCONTRANO I TASSISTI

Redazione

06 MAG 2020 – TRAMVIA FIRENZE, LEGA: “REGOLE UGUALI PER TUTTI”

Redazione

SELF-ASSEMBLY OF ISOMERIC NAPHTHALENE APPENDED GLUCONO DERIVATIVES: NANOFIBERS AND NANOTWISTS WITH CIRCULARLY POLARIZED LUMINESCENCE EMISSION

Redazione

AVVIO LABORATORIO DI LINGUAGGI DELL’IMMAGINE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More