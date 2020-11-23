(AGENPARL) – NEUCHâTEL (SWITZERLAND), lun 23 novembre 2020

23.11.2020 – The health insurance premium index (KVPI) has registered an increase of 0.2% for premiums in 2020 compared with the previous year, reaching an index level of 194.8 points (basis 1999=100). By means of the KVPI, the effects of the evolution of premiums on the growth of disposable income can be calculated. According to the Federal Statistical Office’s KVPI model calculation, the slight rise in premiums did not affect the growth of the average disposable income in 2020.

Premium increases from 2019 to 2020 without influence on growth of disposable income

