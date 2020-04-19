domenica, Aprile 19, 2020
PREMIER’S STATEMENT ON TRAGEDY IN NOVA SCOTIA

(AGENPARL) – NEW BRUNSWICK (CANADA), dom 19 aprile 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Premier Blaine Higgs issued the following statement regarding the events that took place in Nova Scotia:

It is saddening to hear of such a tragic event taking place. On behalf of government and all New Brunswickers, I send thoughts and prayers to the people of our neighbouring province.

Our deepest condolences are extended to the family and friends of all of those who lost their lives in this terrible incident, including RCMP Cst. Heidi Stevenson. Our heartfelt thoughts are also with another RCMP officer and the other people who were injured.

I have connected with Premier Stephen McNeil and offered my sympathies and any assistance New Brunswick can provide. RCMP from New Brunswick are already supporting their colleagues in Nova Scotia during this difficult time.

A tragedy of this nature is a reminder of the bravery and sacrifice that police officers and other emergency responders make for our communities – sometimes putting their own lives at risk.

Marcia and I will keep in our prayers the family and friends of those who have been affected. Our hearts go out to the people of Nova Scotia during this time of sorrow.

