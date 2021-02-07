domenica, Febbraio 7, 2021
PREMIER’S STATEMENT / ELECTION OF IAIN RANKIN AS LEADER OF NOVA SCOTIA LIBERAL PARTY AND NEXT PREMIER

(AGENPARL) – NEW BRUNSWICK (CANADA), dom 07 febbraio 2021

FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following statement was issued today by Premier Blaine Higgs on the election of Iain Rankin as leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party and the province’s next premier:

I offer my congratulations to Iain Rankin on his election as the new leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party and as the province’s next premier. I am confident his business experience combined with his years of public service as an MLA and as a cabinet minister will help serve him well in his new responsibilities.

Nova Scotia and New Brunswick’s populations are bound by ties of family and friendship, as well as by social, cultural and economic connections. I look forward to working together for the betterment of our region.

I wish Mr. Rankin’s predecessor, Stephen McNeil, all the best in his new endeavours. We had the opportunity to collaborate on a number of files, and worked very well together on our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I look forward to forging an equally positive working relationship with Mr. Rankin and pledge our continued support and friendship.

Fonte/Source: http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/news/news_release.2021.02.0082.html

