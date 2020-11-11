Premier’s statement by regarding Don Wright, deputy minister

Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement regarding Don Wright’s decision to step down as deputy minister to the Premier, cabinet secretary and head of the BC Public Service:

“This morning, I reluctantly accepted Don Wright’s decision to step down after three and a half years of exemplary service to the people of B.C.

“With our government now preparing for a second mandate, Don has decided it is time for him to focus on other priorities. I am glad Don has agreed to continue through the transition period to provide his advice and counsel on the challenges ahead.

“I have known Don for many years, and his agreement to lead B.C.’s public service in 2017 gave me an extra measure of confidence that we could deliver for the people of this province. His steady and professional leadership was integral to improving the lives of British Columbians in our first term.

“Don leaves to spend time with his family and, in particular, his seven grandkids. I want to thank his family for lending him to us for these years.

“I am very pleased to announce that Lori Wanamaker, currently deputy minister of finance, has agreed to assume the position of deputy minister to the Premier. Lori has had a 31-year career in B.C.’s public service, including 15 years as a deputy. She was appointed deputy minister of finance in 2017.

“Congratulations, Don, and thank you for your service.”