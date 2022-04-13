(AGENPARL) – mer 13 aprile 2022 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Premier Ford to Provide Update on the Ring of Fire

April 13, 2022

Premier Doug Ford, along with Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry and Minister of Indigenous Affairs, will join Chief Bruce Achneepineskum of Marten Falls First Nation and Chief Cornelius Wabasse of Webequie First Nation to provide an update on the Ring of Fire.

Date:

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Time:

Remarks at 9:30 a.m.

Location:

Virtual

Livestream:

Media Contacts

Christine Wood

Premier’s Office

