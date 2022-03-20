(AGENPARL) – dom 20 marzo 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Premier Ford to Build on Multi-Billion Dollar Trade and Investment Relationship with American Partners in Washington, D.C.

Team Ontario Set to Meet with Top Officials and Business Leaders in the U.S.

March 20, 2022

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, will travel to Washington, D.C. on March 21 to meet with top officials and business leaders south of the border. At a time when the government is building Ontario and attracting more skilled workers, Premier Ford will underscore the province’s important trading relationship with key U.S. partners as he advocates against harmful protectionist policies. Premier Ford will also re-affirm that Ontario is a safe and reliable jurisdiction for investment and business.

“There’s never been a better time for companies to invest in the future of Ontario,” said Premier Ford. “As we attract more skilled workers and build the roads, highways, bridges and transit needed to move our economy forward, we’re meeting face-to-face with some of our closest partners to reaffirm the unrivaled potential of Ontario’s economy. That’s why it’s so important that we reject Buy American measures and instead keep working shoulder to shoulder to ensure that our highly integrated economies grow stronger than ever.”

To fuel economic growth and make Ontario the top destination for investment, Ontario is making historic investments, including building critical infrastructure such as roads, highways and transit to connect people, economies and communities. To build a stronger economy that works for everyone, Ontario is investing in innovative programs that upskill workers and cutting red tape to make it easier for internationally-trained workers to fill critical jobs.

While in Washington, Premier Ford and Minister Fedeli will meet with key government officials, including Kirsten Hillman, Ambassador of Canada to the United States, Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, and Daniel Watson, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for the Western Hemisphere. Their discussions will focus on how they can work together to protect and strengthen an integrated economy that employs millions of workers on both sides of the border.

“If Ontario were its own country, it would be the United States’ third-largest trading partner,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Millions of jobs on both sides of our border depend on the unrestricted free trade between our jurisdictions and we look forward to meeting with our U.S. partners on this mission to promote a ‘Buy North American’ approach and strengthen our integral bilateral trading partnerships.”

Quick Facts

– Since taking office, Premier Ford has spoken with 26 U.S. state governors and has led successful visits to Washington D.C., New York City, Columbus, Detroit, Dallas, and Annapolis.

– If Ontario were a country, it would be the U.S.’s third largest trading partner.

– Two-way trade between Ontario and the U.S. totalled CAD $391 billion in 2021, accounting for over 50 per cent of the total merchandise trade between Canada and the U.S.

