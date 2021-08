(AGENPARL) – ven 13 agosto 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Premier Ford to Address the AMO 2021 Annual Conference

August 13, 2021

Premier Doug Ford will provide a virtual address at the 2021 Annual Conference of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO).

Date:

Monday, August 16, 2021

Time:

Remarks at 9:30 a.m.

Location:

Virtual

Livestream:

