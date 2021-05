(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 31 maggio 2021 According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data, the working day adjusted turnover of construction enterprises was on level with the year before in April 2021.

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/rlv/2021/04/rlv_2021_04_2021-05-31_tie_001_en.html