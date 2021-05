(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 31 maggio 2021 According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data, the working day adjusted turnover in service industries grew by 12.2 per cent in April 2021 compared with April 2020. The development was partly due to the exceptional situation caused by the coronavirus one year earlier. Services are here examined exclusive of trade.

