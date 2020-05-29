venerdì, Maggio 29, 2020
by Redazione

(AGENPARL) – TORONTO (CANADA), ven 29 maggio 2020

Meet the lawyer who is revolutionizing legal education

Amanda Carling

(Photo by Steph Martyniuk courtesy of Precedent Magazine)

The Precedent Setter Awards recognize Toronto lawyers who have shown excellence and leadership in their early years of practice. Precedent named Indigenous Initiatives Office (IIO) Manager, Amanda Carling, a Precedent Setter for devoting her career to driving systemic change.

From the Precedent profile:

“Growing up Métis in Winnipeg, Amanda Carling was never under the illusion that Canada’s justice system is colour blind. But it wasn’t until she stepped into a Winnipeg courtroom that the depth of that inequality became clear. In 2007, as a criminology student at the University of Manitoba, she spent a day shadowing a judge in set-date court. “Every single person who came before the court was Indigenous,” she recalls. “Many were kids, some without a parent present. I thought, What chance do they have?

“[In her role as manager of IIO, Amanda] supports Indigenous students and injects Indigenous-related programming into the curriculum. Because her work is about connecting with the next generation of legal talent, Carling is able to have a far-reaching impact on the entire justice system.”

Read Amanda’s profile in the Summer 2020 issue of Precedent Magazine

Precedent Magazine profiles the next generation of lawyers, features their experiences and engages them on the topics they care about. The Precedent Setter Awards recognize Toronto lawyers called to the bar in the last 10 years who have shown excellence and leadership in their practice and their community.

Fonte/Source: https://www.law.utoronto.ca/news/precedent-setter-awards-recognize-indigenous-initiatives-office-iio-manager-amanda-carling

