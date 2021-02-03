mercoledì, Febbraio 3, 2021
PRE-REGULATION OF THE PLANAR CHIRALITY OF PILLAR[5]ARENES FOR PREPARING DISCRETE CHIRAL NANOTUBES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1SC00074H, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Shixin Fa, Keisuke Adachi, Yuuya Nagata, Kouichi Egami, Kenichi Kato, Tomoki Ogoshi
Regulating the chirality of macrocyclic host molecules and supramolecular assemblies is crucial because chirality often plays a role in governing the properties of these systems. Herein, we describe pillar[5]arene-based chiral…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/4XeGi_v3Q58/D1SC00074H

