PRE-REGULATION OF THE PLANAR CHIRALITY OF PILLAR[5]ARENES FOR PREPARING DISCRETE CHIRAL NANOTUBES

Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1SC00074H, Edge Article

Open Access Open Access

Shixin Fa, Keisuke Adachi, Yuuya Nagata, Kouichi Egami, Kenichi Kato, Tomoki Ogoshi

Regulating the chirality of macrocyclic host molecules and supramolecular assemblies is crucial because chirality often plays a role in governing the properties of these systems. Herein, we describe pillar[5]arene-based chiral…

