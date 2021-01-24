domenica, Gennaio 24, 2021
Breaking News

IL PAPA: NO ALL’INFORMAZIONE FOTOCOPIA SENZA CONSUMARE LE SUOLE

NEWS STORY: UK TO HOST G7 SUMMIT IN CORNWALL

IL FESTIVAL DEI GIOVANI A CUBA PER ABBATTERE BARRIERE E COSTRUIRE L’UNITà

PORTOGALLO: SI VOTA PER IL PRESIDENTE MENTRE RIMANE ALTO IL NUMERO DEI…

PRC MILITARY PRESSURE AGAINST TAIWAN THREATENS REGIONAL PEACE AND STABILITY

PRC MILITARY PRESSURE AGAINST TAIWAN THREATENS REGIONAL PEACE AND STABILITY

TENETE ALTA LA PAROLA DI VITA!

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SULL’ESAME DEL PIANO NAZIONALE PER LA RIPRESA E…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO CCLXI N. 1 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 377 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl

PRC MILITARY PRESSURE AGAINST TAIWAN THREATENS REGIONAL PEACE AND STABILITY

by Redazione09

(AGENPARL) – dom 24 gennaio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
PRC Military Pressure Against Taiwan Threatens Regional Peace and Stability [ https://www.state.gov/prc-military-pressure-against-taiwan-threatens-regional-peace-and-stability/ ] 01/23/2021 07:19 PM EST
Ned Price, Department Spokesperson
The United States notes with concern the pattern of ongoing PRC attempts to intimidate its neighbors, including Taiwan. We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwans democratically elected representatives.
We will stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values in the Indo-Pacific region and that includes deepening our ties with democratic Taiwan.The United States will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people on Taiwan. The United States maintains its longstanding commitments as outlined in the Three Communiqus, the Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances. We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability. Our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More