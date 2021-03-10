(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mer 10 marzo 2021 Saturday, April 24, 2021, 7:30 – 9:30pm

Prayer For Peace – Brisbane Sings for Tibet, brings together a selection of Brisbane’s finest vocalists and musicians in a must see-concert event. Witness artists including Deline Briscoe, Leah Cotterell & Pearly Black, Emma Dean, Ben Ely, Annie & Michael Peterson, Linsey Pollak, Lucinda Shaw, Karl S. Williams and Tibet2Timbuk2.

Curated by Festival of Tibet Director Tenzin Choegyal, in collaboration with music director James Lees and the performers, the concert will be themed around a poignant quote by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. “When we see photographs of the earth from space, we see no boundaries between us, just this one blue planet, a natural world that supports us all. Therefore we have to see humanity as one family and the natural world as our home. It’s not necessarily somewhere sacred or holy, but simply where we live – so it’s in our interest to look after it.”

Location: Powerhouse Theatre

Venue: Brisbane Powerhouse, New Farm

Venue address: Brisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm

Event type: Culture, Music

Age range: Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors

Cost: Admit: $49; Concession: $54, plus transaction fee of $6.90

Age: Suitable for all ages

Bookings: Bookings required via the Brisbane Powerhouse website.

Bookings required: Yes

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D151101836