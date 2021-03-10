mercoledì, Marzo 10, 2021
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – MARCH 10, 2021

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – MARCH 9, 2021

PROGRESS TOWARDS PEACE, PROSPERITY AND DEMOCRACY IN SUDAN

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN AT THE U.S. INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION

MARTEDì 9 MARZO 2021 – 304ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

JOINT STATEMENT: THE UNITED STATES AND THE EUROPEAN UNION COMMIT TO GREATER…

MONDO DI MEZZO, CORTE D’APPELLO DI ROMA RICALCOLA PENE BUZZI-CARMINATI

IL GIAPPONE OSPITERà LE OLIMPIADI DI TOKYO SENZA SPETTATORI STRANIERI

FI, GELMINI: CONGRATULAZIONI A OCCHIUTO E VALENTINI, AUGURI E BUON LAVORO

IN THE HAGUE, LITHUANIA’S AMBASSADOR READ A STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF 16…

Agenparl

PRAYER FOR PEACE – BRISBANE SINGS FOR TIBET

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mer 10 marzo 2021 Saturday, April 24, 2021, 7:30 – 9:30pm

Prayer For Peace - Brisbane Sings for Tibet

Prayer For Peace – Brisbane Sings for Tibet, brings together a selection of Brisbane’s finest vocalists and musicians in a must see-concert event. Witness artists including Deline Briscoe, Leah Cotterell & Pearly Black, Emma Dean, Ben Ely, Annie & Michael Peterson, Linsey Pollak, Lucinda Shaw, Karl S. Williams and Tibet2Timbuk2.

Curated by Festival of Tibet Director Tenzin Choegyal, in collaboration with music director James Lees and the performers, the concert will be themed around a poignant quote by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. “When we see photographs of the earth from space, we see no boundaries between us, just this one blue planet, a natural world that supports us all. Therefore we have to see humanity as one family and the natural world as our home. It’s not necessarily somewhere sacred or holy, but simply where we live – so it’s in our interest to look after it.”

Location: Powerhouse Theatre

VenueBrisbane Powerhouse, New Farm
Venue addressBrisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm
Event type: Culture, Music
Age range: Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors
Cost: Admit: $49; Concession: $54, plus transaction fee of $6.90
Age: Suitable for all ages
Bookings: Bookings required via the Brisbane Powerhouse website.
Bookings required: Yes

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D151101836

Post collegati

PRAYER FOR PEACE – BRISBANE SINGS FOR TIBET

Redazione

THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT

Redazione

THE PRODUCERS – A MEL BROOKS MUSICAL

Redazione

MEMORY WALK & JOG

Redazione

DOUBLE TROUBLE: EXPOSING WOMEN IN STREET

Redazione

POP UP STUDIO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More