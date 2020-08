(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 15 agosto 2020 Source: Child Care Aware of America. Published: 5/27/2020.

This webinar discusses the five essential needs of children during disasters (including public health emergencies such as COVID-19) and gain practical tips to help children cope through play, and self expression activities.

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23419