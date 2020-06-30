PRACTICAL PSYCHIATRIC EPIDEMIOLOGY

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 30 giugno 2020

Jayati Das-Munshi is a consultant psychiatrist and Clinical Scientist Fellow working with the Academy of Medical Sciences and funded by the Health Foundation. Dr Das-Munshi’s research focuses on physical health inequalities in those living with severe mental illness and the intersection of migration and ethnicity in patterning health disadvantage. An honorary consultant psychiatrist with South London and Maudsley Trust, Dr Das-Munshi runs an outpatient consultation liaison service for older adults with clinical gerontology at King’s College Hoispital.

Tamsin Ford is Professor of Child and Adolesscent Psychiatry at the University of Exeter. Upon completion of her PhD in psychiatry at King’s College London she moved to the University of Exeter, where she leads a research group on the efficacy of mental health services and interventions for children and young people. From 2008 to 2014 she served as Editor for CAMH, ACAMH’s journal, and was awarded a CBE for services to psychiatry in 2019.

Matthew Hotopf is Professor of General Hospital Psychiatry at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London. He currently serves as Director of the South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust National Institute of Health Research Biomedical Research Centre. Professor Hotopf has published over 300 peer reviewed papers, and was appointed Vice Dean Research of IoPPN in 2017. His main area of research is the intersection of medicine and psychiatry. In 2018 he was awarded a CBE for services to Pyschiatric Research.

Martin Prince is Professor of Epidemiological Psychiatry, Head of the Health Services and Population Research Department at King’s College London. Professor Prince serves as Director of the NIHR Global Health Research Unit on Health System Strengthening in Sub-Saharan Africa at King’s College London (ASSET) and leads the 10/66 Dementia Group’s research on ageing and chronic disease in India, China, and Latin America. In 2007 he co-edited the Lancet Global Mental Health series, and helped found the movement for Global Mental Health.

Robert Stewart is Professor of Psychiatric Epidemiology and Clinical Informatics at King’s College London. He has a particular interest in the nexus point of physical and mental health and leads the Clinical and Population Informatics theme of the SLAM Biomedical Research Centre for Mental Health. Since its inception in 2007, Professor Stewart has served as the academic lead for the Clinical Record Interactive Search (CRIS).