(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 09 giugno 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,20641-20650

DOI: 10.1039/D0RA09197A, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Barun Kumar Chakrabarti, Chee Tong John Low

Electrophoretic deposition (EPD) is a highly convenient and demonstrated industrial operation for coatings manufacture. It is now suitable for the production of practical energy storage electrodes for batteries, capacitors & solid-state devices.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/l-RaCoiLK48/D0RA09197A