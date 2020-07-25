POWERFUL BI TOOLS FOR EMPOWERING ANALYTICS

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), sab 25 luglio 2020

With the effective use of business intelligence tools, the process management became very easy for the entrepreneurs to gather and collect the insights from the data to improve their business needs. As the technical trend is moving towards big data and analytics, the BI software tools plays the smart role in identifying the context in data with dimensions and facts. The BI tools are categorized into storage and extract, analyze and model, interpret and process, visualize and report by using dashboards etc. The most widely used BI tools in the market are

1. Sisense

This tool is also applicable for analyzing the cloud data. It enables the users with the features of drag and drop functionality to analyze and visualize the big datasets from various sources. The tool is designed supporting the SQL Platform which can run the SQL queries to visualize the datasets. Sisense also uses Python and R for interpreting the business data

2. Microsoft Power BI

It is the web based tool which can be accessed from any location by anyone. The Microsoft Power BI also allows the users to integrate their apps for visualizing the data and deliver the reports over dashboard. The features integrates with all Microsoft products along with Azure adding an advantage with good data modeling functionality

3. Hadoop

Hadoop is cluster storage framework which can store the information of huge datasets. It also allows the users to store the multiple files in multiple servers usually called as HDFS. The users should have the knowledge of JavaScript to run this framework

4. Chartio





Chartio is the data accessing tool, anyone can set up and use this tool without having any coding knowledge. The features include the Visual SQL that allows users in querying the datasets without coding with any SQL queries. It also includes drag and drop interface with dynamic dashboards

5. Tableau

Data scientists widely use Tableau for creating the custom charts for dynamic visualizations. Tableau 2019.2 has updated with new features consisting the dashboards, special calculations and different kinds of vector maps. It allows the users to choose the dynamic interactions in selecting the parameters that triggers hover actions while visualizing the data. The action parameters provide the ability to select the values dynamically so as to compare it with other values. The users can change the SQL queries dynamically that reflects the visualizations for generating different charts and graphs

6. Qualtrics Research Core

This BI tool is a cloud based application designed for both small scale and large scale business enterprises. Qualtrics create the surveys with in a very short span of time and can distribute it over the multiple channels. The features include project management, multi channel survey distribution, simplifying the real time analysis, visualizing and generating the reports etc.

Thus by implementing these business intelligence tools the streamline operations within an organization becomes very easy in evaluating the results for making the business decisions

Image Credit: Automated Tools for Business Intelligence

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/powerful-bi-tool/8828