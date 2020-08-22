sabato, Agosto 22, 2020
Breaking News

AYUSO: LA FRATELLANZA è UNA IDENTITà CHE RISPETTA LE DIFFERENZE

IN BELGIO AUMENTANO I BATTESIMI DEGLI ADULTI

IN INDIA INAUGURATO IL PRIMO CENTRO PER PAZIENTI COVID-19

SCUOLE CATTOLICHE, IGNORATE PER LA RIPRESA DI SETTEMBRE

CONSUMO DI RISORSE DELLA TERRA, PER LA PANDEMIA L’OVERSHOOT DAY ARRIVA 25…

NON SI FERMANO LE VIOLENZE IN NIGERIA: AL VIA 40 GIORNI DI…

CULTURE RECOVERY FUND SAVES 135 GRASSROOTS MUSIC VENUES WITH EMERGENCY GRANTS

JAPAN’S INBOUND TOURISM BOOM: LESSONS FOR ITS POST-COVID-19 REVIVAL

TUNISIA MONETARY POLICY SINCE THE ARAB SPRING: THE FALL OF THE EXCHANGE…

SOCIO-ECONOMIC SPILLOVERS FROM SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONES: EVIDENCE FROM CAMBODIA

Agenparl
Image default
Home » POWER MINISTRY ADVISES GENCOS AND TELCOS TO CHARGE LATE PAYMENT SURCHARGE AT A RATE NOT EXCEEDING 12% PER ANNUM

POWER MINISTRY ADVISES GENCOS AND TELCOS TO CHARGE LATE PAYMENT SURCHARGE AT A RATE NOT EXCEEDING 12% PER ANNUM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 22 agosto 2020

Ministry of Power

Power Ministry advises Gencos and Telcos to charge Late Payment Surcharge at a rate not exceeding 12% per annum

The measure aims to ease out financial burden on Discoms in context of COVID-19 spread

Consumers to benefit from reduction in charges


Posted On:
22 AUG 2020 2:12PM by PIB Delhi

In order to alleviate the financial stress in the power system , all Generating Companies and Transmission Companies have been advised by Ministry of Power to charge Late Payment Surcharge at a rate not exceeding 12% per annum (simple interest) for all payments made under the Liquidity Infusion Scheme of PFC and REC under Atmanirbhar Bharat. With this measure the financial burden on Discoms will ease out.

          In general, the applicable rate of Late Payment Surcharges is quite high despite the fact that interest rates in the country have softened over the last few years. The rate of LPS in many cases ranges upto 18% per annum and has adversely impacted Discoms during this difficult phase of lockdown imposed on account of COVID-19 pandemic

      COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the liquidity position of all stakeholders of power sector especially Distribution Companies. A number of measures have been taken by the Government to mitigate the adverse impact which include rebate on capacity charges, relaxing provisions of Letter of Credit for scheduling of power, Liquidity Infusion Scheme, etc. One of the measures taken is with regard to Late Payment Surcharge (LPS), which becomes applicable in case of delayed payments by distribution companies to the generating companies and transmission licensees for power purchase/ transmission of electricity for the period up to 30.06.2020.  This will help consumers by maintaining smooth power supply and reduction in charges despite the difficult times.

RCJ/M

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 7

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1647854

Post collegati

POWER MINISTRY ADVISES GENCOS AND TELCOS TO CHARGE LATE PAYMENT SURCHARGE AT A RATE NOT EXCEEDING 12% PER ANNUM

Redazione

MINISTRY OF TOURISM ORGANISES THE 50TH WEBINAR TITLED “ATMANIRBHAR BHARAT- ISSUES CONFRONTING TOURISM & TRAVEL” UNDER DEKHO APNA DESH WEBINAR SERIES

Redazione

NFL VIJAIPUR UNIT TO PRODUCE COMPOST FROM BIODEGRADABLE WASTE

Redazione

INDIA CROSSES A CRUCIAL MILESTONE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

Redazione

UTILIZATION OF EXCESS SUGARCANE FOR ETHANOL PRODUCTION TO IMPROVE VIABILITY OF SUGAR INDUSTRY; ETHANOL IS A GREEN FUEL AND ITS BLENDING WITH PETROL ALSO SAVES FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Redazione

IN INDIA INAUGURATO IL PRIMO CENTRO PER PAZIENTI COVID-19

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More