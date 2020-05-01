venerdì, Maggio 1, 2020
POVERTY REDUCTION IN LIUPANSHAN, NINGXIA HUI AUTONOMOUS REGION: TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE COMPLETION REPORT

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), ven 01 maggio 2020 Technical assistance completion reports describe for technical assistance projects the expected impact, outcome and outputs; conduct of activities; evaluation and achievement of the expected outcomes; an assessment and rating; major lessons; and recommendations and follow-up actions. This document dated April 2020 is provided for the ADB project 50006-001 in the People’s Republic of China.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_whatsnew/~3/NRDGfpVULLE/prc-50006-001-tcr

