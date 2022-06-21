(AGENPARL) – HEMPSTEAD (NEW YORK) mar 21 giugno 2022

News 12

Norman Silber, professor of law, spoke to News 12LI about potential price gouging at gas stations in Nassau County and the growing calls for transparency.

“I think with the war in Ukraine causing disruptions in supply, with problems we’ve had in the chain of supply, with the problems we’ve had with COVID, there are a lot of reasons to call this a period of disruption in my view,” said Silber.

Silber also told News 12 that if there is a period of abnormal disruption and a business is taking advantage, then it’s price gouging under the law.

Fonte/Source: https://news.hofstra.edu/2022/06/21/potential-price-gouging-at-gas-stations/