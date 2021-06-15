(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CC01852C, Communication

Xijun Wei, Yingze Song, Donghai Wu, Xu Dong Liu, Houyang Chen, Peng Xiao, Yunhuai Zhang

Prussian blue analogs (PBAs) as a type of emerging metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) show great potential in the realm of aqueous potassium-ion batteries (AKIBs) owing to their open-framework structure, 3D channels…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/vd5ex7NqZPs/D1CC01852C