(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mer 06 maggio 2020
Postpartum Mental Health Disorders: A Casebook
First Edition
Group for the Advancement of Psychiatry Committee on Gender and Mental Health, Edited by Gail Erlick Robinson, Carol C. Nadelson, and Gisele Apter
Author Information
Contributors:
A product of the Gender and Mental Health Committee of the Group for Advancement of Psychiatry
EDITORS
Gail Erlick Robinson MD, FRCPC, C.M, O.Ont
Professor of Psychiatry and Obstetrics /Gynecology
University of Toronto
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre,
Women’s Mood and Anxiety Clinic: Reproductive Transitions, Department of Psychiatry
Carol C. Nadelson MD
Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School
Senior Psychiatrist Brigham and Womens Hospital, Boston, MA
Gisele Apter MD
Professor, Dept. of Psychiatry
Groupe Hospitalier du Havre,
Université de Rouen Normandie
Présidente SIP
CONTRIBUTORS
Gail Erlick Robinson MD, FRCPC, CM, O.Ont.
Professor of Psychiatry and Obstetrics /Gynecology
University of Toronto
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre,
Women’s Mood and Anxiety Clinic: Reproductive Transitions,
Department of Psychiatry
Toronto, ON, Canada
Gisèle Apter, MD, PhD,
Professor, Dept. of Psychiatry
Groupe Hospitalier du Havre,
Université de Rouen Normandie
Présidente SIP
Normandy, France
Nikole Benders-Hadi, MD
Kara M. Brown, MD
Staff Psychiatrist
Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care Systems
New Orleans, LO
Judy A. Greene MD
Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry
NYU School of Medicine
New York, NY
Sophie Grigoriadis MD, MA, PhD, FRCPC
Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre,
Head, Women’s Mood and Anxiety Clinic: Reproductive Transitions,
Department of Psychiatry, FG29
Toronto, ON, Candada
Danielle A. Kaplan, Ph. D.
Leena P. Mittal MD
Director, Reproductive Psychiatry Consultation Service
Divisions of Women’s Mental Health and Medical Psychiatry
Department of Psychiatry
Brigham and Women’s Hospital
Instructor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
Boston, MA
Carol Cooperman Nadelson, M.D.
Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School
Senior Psychiatrist Brigham and Womens Hospital,
Boston, MA
Kalam Sutandar MD
Assistant Professor
University of Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
<!– GABWEBENH-42 starts
GABWEBENH-42 ends–>
Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/postpartum-mental-health-disorders-a-casebook-9780190849955?cc=us&lang=en