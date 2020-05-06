Postpartum Mental Health Disorders: A Casebook

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mer 06 maggio 2020

A product of the Gender and Mental Health Committee of the Group for Advancement of Psychiatry

EDITORS

Gail Erlick Robinson MD, FRCPC, C.M, O.Ont

Professor of Psychiatry and Obstetrics /Gynecology

University of Toronto

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre,

Women’s Mood and Anxiety Clinic: Reproductive Transitions, Department of Psychiatry

Carol C. Nadelson MD

Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School

Senior Psychiatrist Brigham and Womens Hospital, Boston, MA

Gisele Apter MD

Professor, Dept. of Psychiatry

Groupe Hospitalier du Havre,

Université de Rouen Normandie

Présidente SIP

CONTRIBUTORS

Gail Erlick Robinson MD, FRCPC, CM, O.Ont.

Professor of Psychiatry and Obstetrics /Gynecology

University of Toronto

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre,

Women’s Mood and Anxiety Clinic: Reproductive Transitions,

Department of Psychiatry

Toronto, ON, Canada

Gisèle Apter, MD, PhD,

Professor, Dept. of Psychiatry

Groupe Hospitalier du Havre,

Université de Rouen Normandie

Présidente SIP

Normandy, France

Nikole Benders-Hadi, MD

Kara M. Brown, MD

Staff Psychiatrist

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care Systems

New Orleans, LO

Judy A. Greene MD

Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry

NYU School of Medicine

New York, NY

Sophie Grigoriadis MD, MA, PhD, FRCPC

Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre,

Head, Women’s Mood and Anxiety Clinic: Reproductive Transitions,

Department of Psychiatry, FG29

Toronto, ON, Candada

Danielle A. Kaplan, Ph. D.

Leena P. Mittal MD

Director, Reproductive Psychiatry Consultation Service

Divisions of Women’s Mental Health and Medical Psychiatry

Department of Psychiatry

Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Instructor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School

Boston, MA

Carol Cooperman Nadelson, M.D.

Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School

Senior Psychiatrist Brigham and Womens Hospital,

Boston, MA

Kalam Sutandar MD

Assistant Professor

University of Toronto

Toronto, ON, Canada