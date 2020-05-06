giovedì, Maggio 7, 2020
SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD TRAVELS TO QATAR, INDIA, AND…

SECRETARY POMPEO'S CALL WITH REPUBLIC OF KOREA FOREIGN MINISTER KANG

POSTPARTUM MENTAL HEALTH DISORDERS: A CASEBOOK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mer 06 maggio 2020

Cover

Postpartum Mental Health Disorders: A Casebook

First Edition

Group for the Advancement of Psychiatry Committee on Gender and Mental Health, Edited by Gail Erlick Robinson, Carol C. Nadelson, and Gisele Apter

Author Information

Contributors:

A product of the Gender and Mental Health Committee of the Group for Advancement of Psychiatry

EDITORS
Gail Erlick Robinson MD, FRCPC, C.M, O.Ont
Professor of Psychiatry and Obstetrics /Gynecology
University of Toronto
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre,
Women’s Mood and Anxiety Clinic: Reproductive Transitions, Department of Psychiatry

Carol C. Nadelson MD
Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School
Senior Psychiatrist Brigham and Womens Hospital, Boston, MA

Gisele Apter MD
Professor, Dept. of Psychiatry
Groupe Hospitalier du Havre,
Université de Rouen Normandie
Présidente SIP

CONTRIBUTORS
Gail Erlick Robinson MD, FRCPC, CM, O.Ont.
Professor of Psychiatry and Obstetrics /Gynecology
University of Toronto
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre,
Women’s Mood and Anxiety Clinic: Reproductive Transitions,
Department of Psychiatry
Toronto, ON, Canada

Gisèle Apter, MD, PhD,
Professor, Dept. of Psychiatry
Groupe Hospitalier du Havre,
Université de Rouen Normandie
Présidente SIP
Normandy, France

Nikole Benders-Hadi, MD

Kara M. Brown, MD
Staff Psychiatrist
Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care Systems
New Orleans, LO

Judy A. Greene MD
Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry
NYU School of Medicine
New York, NY
Sophie Grigoriadis MD, MA, PhD, FRCPC
Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre,
Head, Women’s Mood and Anxiety Clinic: Reproductive Transitions,
Department of Psychiatry, FG29
Toronto, ON, Candada

Danielle A. Kaplan, Ph. D.

Leena P. Mittal MD
Director, Reproductive Psychiatry Consultation Service
Divisions of Women’s Mental Health and Medical Psychiatry
Department of Psychiatry
Brigham and Women’s Hospital
Instructor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
Boston, MA

Carol Cooperman Nadelson, M.D.
Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School
Senior Psychiatrist Brigham and Womens Hospital,
Boston, MA

Kalam Sutandar MD
Assistant Professor
University of Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada

<!– GABWEBENH-42 starts

GABWEBENH-42 ends–>

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/postpartum-mental-health-disorders-a-casebook-9780190849955?cc=us&lang=en

POSTPARTUM MENTAL HEALTH DISORDERS: A CASEBOOK

