The School of Science and Technology is seeking a postdoctoral researcher in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, in machine learning and machine reasoning] for a fixed-term appointment.

The position is in Computer Science.

The post-doc will be affiliated with the research Centre for Applied Autonomous Sensor Systems (AASS, http://www.oru.se/aass), which carries out multi-disciplinary research at the intersection of robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, computer science, and measurement technology.

Örebro University is a modern and prominent broad-based university with the courage to review and the ability to evolve. Our professional degree programmes are among the best in the country and we endeavour to be an attractive place of work where members of staff feel a sense of pride and satisfaction. 1,500 employees and students come to work and study at Örebro University.

The post-doc will investigate how to develop systems that learn and reason in an artificial intelligence and autonomous systems context. While there has been a lot of progress on both machine learning and machine reasoning, their integration remains a key open challenge in artificial intelligence and autonomous systems. The distinction between learning and reasoning is related to the differences between fast and slow thinking, between data-driven and knowledge-based approaches, and between symbolic versus subsymbolic representations. The project will build upon probabilistic (logic) programming and neuro-symbolic computation, which are different paradigms for integrating learning and reasoning. The former integrates logical and probabilistic graphical models, the later logical and neural approaches. The goal of the project is to develop probabilistic programming and neuro-symbolic approaches and systems, and apply them to autonomous sensor systems. Research in this project will be performed in close collaboration with two PhD students and post-doc(s) at Örebro University.

The project is part of the Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP), Sweden’s largest ever individual research program, and a major national initiative for strategically basic research, education and faculty recruitment. The vision of WASP is excellent research and competence in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and software for the benefit of Swedish industry. For more information about the research and other activities conducted within WASP please visit: http://wasp-sweden.org/.

The candidate shall be engaged in research on learning and reasoning in AI and applications in autonomous sensor systems. The candidate is expected to have a proven track record in AI and Computer Science, in particular in machine learning and machine reasoning. We seek a postdoctoral researcher with a solid theoretical background and an interest in applying learning and reasoning in the context of autonomous sensor systems.

The position provides the opportunity to work on exciting and practically relevant problems in the context of the Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP), Sweden’s largest ever individual research program.

Eligible for the appointment as postdoctoral researcher are applicants holding a doctoral degree in Computer Science or in related subject areas. The doctoral degree should have been awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline. Candidates who have obtained their doctoral degree prior to that may however also be considered if special grounds exist (leave of absence due to illness, parental leave, clinical duties, an elected position in a trade union, or other similar circumstances).

General assessment criteria include good interpersonal skills and an ability to cooperate as well as the ability and suitability otherwise required to perform the duties well. Particular importance shall be attached to the qualities enabling the candidate to contribute to the future development of research. A demonstrated ability and desire to pursue an academic career is also of importance.

The assessment of the candidates is based on previous research and publication records and the suitability to the topics outlined above.

Good communication skills in English, both written and spoken, is a requirement.

The position is a position for a fixed term of two years. The salary depends on the successful candidate’s qualifications and experience.

For more information, please contact Luc De Raedt or Head of AASS Prof. Lars Karlsson, +46 19

Örebro University actively pursues an equal work environment and values the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.

