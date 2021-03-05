POSTDOCTORAL RESEARCHER AT THE INTEGRATIVE CELL AND TISSUE DYNAMICS GROUP

(AGENPARL) – BARCELONA (SPAIN), ven 05 marzo 2021

Main tasks and responsibilities:

To develop on-chip devices to study cell migration

To map forces during cell migration

To study the effect of mechanical gradients and constrains during cell migration

Requirements for candidates:

PhD in Physics/Engineering/Biology/Biotechnology

Track record in mechanobiology and force measurement.

Competencies and skills: Communication, Teamwork and collaboration, Commitment, Proactivity, Integrity, Critical and Analytical thinking.

High level of English

We Offer:

Number of available positions: 1

Starting date: 16/03/2021

Working conditions:

Full time 2-year

Measures to reconcile work and family life (maternity and paternity leave, flexible schedule working hours, teleworking, 23 working days of paid holidays, 9 leave days for personal matters, among others).

IBEC ensures equality of access to professional development opportunities irrespective of employment status, length at IBEC or other factors. The IBEC’s yearly training catalogue offers a wide range of training in technical and transferable skills including mobility grants and a Mentoring programme.

Stimulating, interdisciplinary research and high-quality international scientific environment.

Induction programme to facilitate incorporation at IBEC and additional support is provided for foreigners to obtain Visa-working permit and to install in Barcelona.

How to apply:

Until March 11th an online application form is available through IBEC dedicated site: https://careers.ibecbarcelona.eu/

Only those applications submitted before the deadline will be evaluated.

Reference: PD-XT.

If you have any further question regarding your application, please contact us at <a

Principles of the selection process:

IBEC is committed to the principles of the Code of Conduct for the Recruitment of Researchers of the European Commission and the Open, Transparent and Merit based Recruitment principles (OTM-R).

IBEC´s Commitment on equal opportunity:

Our strength and excellence as an international transdisciplinary Research Institute are based on diversity. Being an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to diversity and inclusion, so that we support employees irrespective of their gender, nationality, religion, disabilities, age, sexual identity or cultural and socioeconomic background.”

For Postdoctoral and JR GL positions:

IBEC aims for a representative gender balance at all levels of staff, so we strongly encourage women to apply. At least 40% of shortlisted applicants invited to interview have to be women with comparable level of CVs as the male candidates.

Who we are?

The Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia, IBEC is an interdisciplinary research center focused on Bioengineering and Nanomedicine based in Barcelona. IBEC is one of the top research institutions named as a Severo Ochoa Research Centre by the Ministry of Science, Universities and Innovation, which recognizes excellence at the highest international level in terms of research, training, human resources, outreach and technology transfer.

IBEC’s mission is to develop international high-quality interdisciplinary research that, while creating knowledge, contributes to making a better quality of life, improving health and creating wealth. A close link with key universities, reference hospitals and corporations, are assets that facilitate achieving the mission.

IBEC was established in 2005 by the Generalitat de Catalunya (Autonomous Government of Catalonia), the University of Barcelona (UB) and the Technical University of Catalonia (UPC).

IBEC is located within the Barcelona Science Park and is managing 3.800 square meters facilities, 22 research groups and a team of researchers and support services of 300 people from 30 different countries. www.ibecbarcelona.eu

