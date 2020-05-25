lunedì, Maggio 25, 2020
POST OFFICE UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, lun 25 maggio 2020

The Bermuda Post Office (BPO) is advising the public that front counter postal services will resume five days a week starting tomorrow, May 25.

Front counter postal services were only previously available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Hours of operation will continue to be 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m.

The General Post Office (GPO) counter services continue to be offered in the parcel post section located in the basement level of the building. And Perot Post Office remains closed until further notice.

The public is reminded that strict physical distancing guidelines and other protocols are in place at all post office locations in keeping with the Ministry of Health’s recommendations. This includes temperature testing and the wearing of face masks or face coverings before entering any post office building.

More information regarding entering government buildings including postal locations can be found here:https://www.gov.bm/articles/protocols-and-practices-entering-government-buildings.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/post-office-update

