POST-DOCTORAL RESEARCHER IN THE FIELD OF THE CHEMISTRY AND PROCESSING OF BIOBASED MATERIALS (M/F)

(AGENPARL) – ESCH -ALZETTE (LUXEMBOURG), dom 15 novembre 2020

Reference : MRT-2021-004

Type:
Researcher
Contract type:
Fixed term contract
Duration:
24 months
Place:
Hautcharage

Context

Your work environment

The Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) is a Research and Technology Organization (RTO) active in the fields of materials, environment and IT. By transforming scientific knowledge into technologies, smart data and tools, LIST empowers citizens in their choices, public authorities in their decisions and businesses in their strategies.

https://www.list.lu/

You will be part of the LIST Materials Research and Technology department

Through its research into advanced materials and processes, the “Materials Research and Technology” (MRT) department, with its 200 researchers and engineers, contributes to the emergence of enabling technologies that underpin the innovation processes of local and international industry. MRT’s activities hinge on four thematic pillars: nanomaterials and nanotechnology, scientific instrumentation and process technology, structural composites, and functional polymers.

The department also includes four high-tech platforms, focusing on composites, prototyping, characterization and testing. These platforms serve both LIST research staff, and other stakeholders in Luxembourg.

Description

We are looking for a highly motivated young researcher who is expected to strongly contribute to EU funded research project under the framework the Open Innovation Test Bed (OITB) program. This large project is designed to enable an ecosystem to industries in the field of biobased materials. The consortium is composed of 33 partners from 12 countries, 11 thereof are SMEs, 3 are associations and 3 are LE. The main role of LIST is to produce tailor made biobased fillers and polymers that will be used by other partners for further processing toward predefined applications.

Your mission in this ambitious project is to develop innovative and scalable chemical strategies to synthesis novel polymers with tailored properties from renewable feedstock combining organic and polymer chemistries both in batch and continuous reactive processing. In-depth characterization techniques including NMR, rheology, thermal and mechanical analyses will be used to characterize and assess the properties of the resultant polymers.

Profile

Educational background

  • PhD degree in Polymer Chemistry, Polymer Processing or Materials Science and related field

Required seniority

  • Previous postdoctoral experience will be an asset

Technical skills

  • Strong background in the strategies of organic and polymer chemistries synthesis as well as polymer reactive processing is mandatory
  • Demonstrated competencies in structural characterization using state-of-the art techniques is highly valued
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills e.g. in publications, patents, reports, presentations and/or proposals
  • Collaborative skills, initiative, result oriented, organization, and capacity to work in an interdisciplinary environment

Language skills

  • Proficient written and spoken English is mandatory
  • Knowledge of French, German and/or Luxembourgish is considered an asset

Fonte/Source: https://www.list.lu/jobs/job-opportunities/job-offer/mrt-2021-004/

