giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
Breaking News

WORLD-FIRST COVID-19 ALTERNATING DOSE VACCINE STUDY LAUNCHES IN UK

£11 MILLION BOOST FOR ENERGY ENTREPRENEURS TO TURN GREEN DREAMS INTO REALITY

JOINT STATEMENT FROM CHANCELLOR OF THE DUCHY OF LANCASTER GOVE AND VICE-PRESIDENT…

“NESSUNA CONDOTTA CRIMINALE NEI PAGAMENTI DAL VATICANO ALL’AUSTRALIA”

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS DISCUSSED THE SITUATION IN THE REGION WITH…

AUTORITà SISTEMA PORTUALE MAR TIRRENO

PRESS RELEASE: NEW COMMISSIONER APPOINTED TO OVERSEE EDUCATION CATCH-UP

PROPOSTA DI “PIANO NAZIONALE DI RIPRESA E RESILIENZA”: AVVIATO ESAME E AUDIZIONI…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 3 FEBRUARY…

SPEECH: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 3 FEBRUARY 2021

Agenparl

POST-DOCTORAL RESEARCH FELLOW (HS0293R)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HULL (EAST YORKSHIRE), gio 04 febbraio 2021

View All Vacancies

Reference:  HS0293R
Campus:  Hull
Faculty/Area:  Faculty of Health Sciences
School/Department:  Department of Nursing
Subject Group/Team:  Institute for Clinical and Applied Health Research (Nursing)
Salary: 

£28,331 to £33,797
per annum

Fixed Term/3 years
Post Type:  Full Time
Closing Date:  Thursday 04 March 2021
Interview Date: 

To be confirmed

This post requires a criminal records check through the Disclosure and Barring Service

Applicants are required to submit a current CV and covering letter outlining how their qualifications and experience meet the Person Specification in the Job Description below.

The Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Hull invite applications for the role of Post-Doctoral Research Fellow working within the area of Perinatal Mental Health.  This post will be based within the Institute for Clinical and Applied Health Research (ICAHR). Specifically, the successful applicant will support and contribute to the research activity of the Perinatal Mental Health grouping within the Maternal and Reproductive Health (MaRH) research cluster. 

Candidates must hold a PhD in a relevant subject area and ideally be a qualified healthcare professional. All candidates require experience in the data collection, data analysis and drafting of research reports.

The post is offered on a three-year fixed-term basis.  To discuss this position informally please contact: 

Professor Colin Martin, Email: <a

Further details:

At Hull we are committed to equality of opportunity, diversity and inclusion at every level, because we believe a diverse workforce brings broader expertise, improved innovation and greater success for all. 

Please note that we are unable to respond to enquiries, accept CVs or applications from Recruitment Agencies.

Fonte/Source: https://jobs.hull.ac.uk/rss/click.aspx?ref=HS0293R

Post collegati

GP PORTFOLIO FELLOW (HY0319)

Redazione

POST-DOCTORAL RESEARCH FELLOW (HS0293R)

Redazione

2 X GP PORTFOLIO FELLOW – CATALYST PROGRAMME (HY0320)

Redazione

RESEARCH FELLOW IN PRIMARY CARE RESEARCH – CATALYST PROGRAMME (HY0321)

Redazione

CDC INVESTIGATING MULTISTATE E. COLI OUTBREAK WITH UNKNOWN FOOD SOURCE

Redazione

CEO SENTENCED FOR $150 MILLION HEALTH CARE FRAUD AND MONEY LAUNDERING SCHEME

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More