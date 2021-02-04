POST-DOCTORAL RESEARCH FELLOW (HS0293R)

(AGENPARL) – HULL (EAST YORKSHIRE), gio 04 febbraio 2021

Reference: HS0293R Campus: Hull Faculty/Area: Faculty of Health Sciences School/Department: Department of Nursing Subject Group/Team: Institute for Clinical and Applied Health Research (Nursing) Salary: £28,331 to £33,797

per annum Fixed Term/3 years Post Type: Full Time Closing Date: Thursday 04 March 2021 Interview Date: To be confirmed

This post requires a criminal records check through the Disclosure and Barring Service

Applicants are required to submit a current CV and covering letter outlining how their qualifications and experience meet the Person Specification in the Job Description below.

The Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Hull invite applications for the role of Post-Doctoral Research Fellow working within the area of Perinatal Mental Health. This post will be based within the Institute for Clinical and Applied Health Research (ICAHR). Specifically, the successful applicant will support and contribute to the research activity of the Perinatal Mental Health grouping within the Maternal and Reproductive Health (MaRH) research cluster.

Candidates must hold a PhD in a relevant subject area and ideally be a qualified healthcare professional. All candidates require experience in the data collection, data analysis and drafting of research reports.

The post is offered on a three-year fixed-term basis. To discuss this position informally please contact:

