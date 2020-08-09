domenica, Agosto 9, 2020
POST-DOCTORAL POSITION IN WURZBURG/GERMANY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), dom 09 agosto 2020 In the framework of a new Collaborative Research Center (CRC) on mechanisms of neuromodulation using Deep Brain Stimulation, the Defense Circuits Lab is offering a PostDoc position. The project involves basic circuit neuroscience aspects as well as translational approaches at the interface of emotions and motor output. The ideal candidate has experience with modern circuit neuroscience, e.g. optogenetics, viral tracing, Ca2+-imaging, mouse behaviour, etc. Junior as well as senior researchers…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-27580/

