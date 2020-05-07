POST-DOCTORAL POSITION IN VEHICLE DATA ANALYTICS (M/F)

(AGENPARL) – ESCH -ALZETTE (LUXEMBOURG), gio 07 maggio 2020

Type:

Researcher

Contract type:

Fixed term contract

Duration:

24 months

Place:

Belval

Context

Your work environment

The Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) is a Research and Technology Organization (RTO) active in the fields of materials, environment and IT. By transforming scientific knowledge into technologies, smart data and tools, LIST empowers citizens in their choices, public authorities in their decisions and businesses in their strategies.

https://www.list.lu/

You will be part of the LIST IT for Innovative Services department

The “IT for Innovative Services” (ITIS) department, with its 110 researchers and engineers, focuses on the digital transformation of operations occurring in organizations within traditional environments and digital ecosystems with the aim of improving their performance and innovation capacity. ITIS’s common thread is to develop the most efficient use of big data to ensure the most appropriate decision-making process.

Description

In a context where environmental issues are becoming increasingly important, the main mission of the candidate will be to advance the state-of-the-art in this field by exploring new ways to understand and influence mobility and driving habits. This will lead the candidate to work on capturing data from vehicles and other connected devices, like smartphones. Exploring potential datasets collected from, e.g. EOBD devices, accelerometer sensors or network traces, will all be possibilities that the candidate may be able to investigate. New filtering and processing techniques will be evaluated to get a better grasp of people’s driving habits. These models will be validated by implementing decision-making systems, intended for real-world use, in the form of mobile applications. The candidate will naturally have to work on complementary topics, such as the study of correlations between different data series, the creation of pattern recognition models and anomaly detection. The candidate will also be in charge of disseminating and promoting the research activities that will be carried out, whether through publications, patents, prototype development or technical reports.

Profile

PhD in Computer Sciences

Competences in mobile computing and IoT. Experience with vehicle-centered devices considering, for example, the EOBD protocol, is an advantage

Background in statistical computing and data analysis. Experience with R or Python is an advantage

Solid development skills. Proven experience with Android and/or iOS systems is an advantage

Good knowledge of Linux based operating systems will be considered as an asset

Fluency in English is mandatory

French is an asset