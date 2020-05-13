mercoledì, Maggio 13, 2020
POST-DOCTORAL POSITION IN UMEA/SWEDEN

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), mer 13 maggio 2020 The department of Integrative Medical Biology at Umeå University welcomes applications for a full-time postdoctoral fellowship, to participate in a project led by Michael Dimitriou (DimitriouLab). The project will investigate the goal-dependent tuning of stretch ‘reflex’ responses, including the impact of gaze, using an integrated robotic manipulandum platform. The successful candidate will be involved in study planning, experimental design and implementation, data preparation and analyses, as…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-27124/

