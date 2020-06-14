domenica, Giugno 14, 2020
POST-DOCTORAL POSITION IN SAN JUAN (ALICANTE)/SPAIN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), dom 14 giugno 2020 2 Postdoctoral researcher positions available at the Bioengineering Institute of the University Miguel Hernández, Alicante, Spain, in the framework of the Project “Neural Active Visual Prosthesis for Restoring Function” (NeuraViPeR) funded by the European Commission (FET Open). This project involves several universities and research organisations from 5 European countries (Switzerland, Belgium, Netherland, Germany and Spain), and aims to develop new technologies for restoring vision in blind…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-27258/

