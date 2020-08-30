POST-DOCTORAL POSITION IN POLYMER PROCESSING AND BLEND COMPATIBILITY IMPROVEMENT THROUGH CONTROLLED INTERFACES (M/F)

Type:

Researcher

Contract type:

Fixed term contract

Duration:

24 months

Place:

Hautcharage

Context

Your work environment

The Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) is a Research and Technology Organization (RTO) active in the fields of materials, environment and IT. By transforming scientific knowledge into technologies, smart data and tools, LIST empowers citizens in their choices, public authorities in their decisions and businesses in their strategies.

You will be part of the LIST Materials Research and Technology department

Through its research into advanced materials and processes, the department, with over 190 researchers and engineers, contributes to the emergence of enabling technologies that underpin the innovation processes of local and international industry. The department’s activities hinge on four thematic pillars supported by dedicated platform specialists as below:

nanomaterials and nanotechnology,

scientific instrumentation and process technology

structural composite materials and manufacturing

and functional polymer unit

Description

Topic

The 18 months post-doctoral project will focus on the processing of elastomer/thermoplastic blends having high differences in viscosity through innovative extrusion process. A special focus will be put on interfacial compatibility and structure-property in-depth characterization.

Details

The multi-disciplinary project will aim at improving thermoplastic-elastomer blends by adapting process conditions and formulations. With this view, a good knowledge of industrially available thermoplastic properties would be appreciated. Improvement of elastomer / thermoplastic compatibility will also be studied by reactive melt-processing. The obtained blend will then be compounded with fillers and vulcanization additives in order to evaluate final properties.

Characterization will include thermo-mechanical properties: heat deflection temperature, stiffness, ductility, fatigue resistance, glass transition, crystallinity and also adhesion, morphology, rheology and ageing.

Profile

Educational background

PhD in polymer processing, chemistry or Materials Science, Polymer processing or a related field

Required seniority

A previous Post Doctoral experience in the same domain would be an asset

Technical skills

Experience in rubber formulation and compounding, polymer processing, melt reactions and rheology

Experience in handling roll mill

The following additional competencies would be considered assets:

– Experience with industrial-oriented research



– Excellent written and oral communication skills e.g. in publications, patents, reports, presentations and/or proposals

Language skills

Strong spoken and written English is mandatory

French, German and / or Luxembourgish are considered assets