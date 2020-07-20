martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
POST-DOCTORAL POSITION IN MONTREAL/CANADA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), lun 20 luglio 2020 Postdoctoral Position on Astrocyte-Inhibitory Interneuron Interactions.

Postdoctoral position, Dept Neurosciences, Université de Montréal, Montreal, Canada.

A postdoctoral position is immediately available in the laboratory of Dr Richard Robitaille at Université de Montréal to study the role of astrocytes in the regulation of inhibitory synaptic circuits and hippocampal function. The project is funded by a NSERC Discovery grant and involves a collaboration with the laboratory of Dr…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-27413/

