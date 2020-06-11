giovedì, Giugno 11, 2020
POST-DOCTORAL POSITION IN HERAKLION, CRETE/GREECE

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), gio 11 giugno 2020 The Laboratory of Visual Cognition at the Medical School of the University of Crete (PI: Georgia Gregoriou) is recruiting highly motivated postdoctoral researchers in Systems and Cognitive Neuroscience.

Our lab studies the neural mechanisms of perceptual and cognitive functions such as visual attention and working memory. We use simultaneous, multi-site electrophysiological recordings in behaving animals to study how cognitive functions modulate activity of single neurons and neuronal…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-27246/

