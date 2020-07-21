martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
POST-DOCTORAL POSITION IN GöTTINGEN/GERMANY

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), mar 21 luglio 2020 The Institute for Auditory Neuroscience of the University Medical Center Göttingen (Germany) and Auditory Neuroscience Group, Max-Planck-Institute of Experimental Medicine invite applications for a Postdoctoral position in optogenetic restoration of hearing The work focusses on the use of optogenetics to restore activity in auditory neurons. The successful candidate will contribute to further develop cochlear optogenetics for future optical cochlear implants. Specifically, the candidate will…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-27415/

