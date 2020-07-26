domenica, Luglio 26, 2020
Breaking News

RUSSIA,MINISTRO DELLA SANITà MIKHAIL MURASHKO: LA VACCINAZIONE CONTRO COVID-19 SARà FACOLTATIVA

REPUBBLICA POPOLARE DI DONECK O RPD, GENERALE DENIS SINENKOV, CAPO DIPARTIMENTO DELLA…

SCUOLA: SCHIFANI (FI), CASELLATI ANDREBBE RINGRAZIATA DA TUTTI

TERREMOTO DI MAGNITUDO 6,3 COLPISCE LE ISOLE SANDWICH DEL SUD

CONFESSA IL RESPONSABILE DEL ROGO DELLA CATTEDRALE DI NANTES

SOMALIA: STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL ON THE RECENT DEVELOPMENTS…

30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT

30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT

30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT

RAMONDA CONFERMATO ALLA GUIDA DELLA COMUNITà PAPA GIOVANNI XXIII

Agenparl

POST-DOCTORAL POSITION IN GENEVA/SWITZERLAND

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), dom 26 luglio 2020 Postdoctoral position in tissue clearing and light-sheet microscopy at University of Geneva

The Lamylab at University of Geneva is looking for a highly motivated postdoctoral fellow to develop an exciting project in close collaboration with the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering (https://www.wysscenter.ch/) and the Geneva University Hospital.

The lab is interested in brain-body communication in health and disease, which it investigates through a combination of preclinical and…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-27443/

Post collegati

POST-DOCTORAL POSITION IN GENEVA/SWITZERLAND

Redazione

TRACKING ANTIBODY PROFILES FOR INFLUENZA EXPOSURES ACROSS THE LIFESPAN

Redazione

MAKING GAMING MORE INCLUSIVE

Redazione

AS @NOHANDSNZ BUILDS A GAMING PC, INTEL LEARNS

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: THE QUEEN PRAISES FCO STAFF FOR COVID-19 WORK AT VIRTUAL VISIT

Redazione

WIR TRAUERN UM HANS-JOCHEN VOGEL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More