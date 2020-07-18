POST-DOCTORAL POSITION IN BONN/GERMANY

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), sab 18 luglio 2020 The research group ‘Neural Circuit Computations’ led by Jan Gründemann aims to understand how ever-changing environmental stimuli are represented and computed in the brain to elucidate key principals of multisensory integration upon memory formation. To address this question, we combine state of the art circuit neuroscience tools like opto- and pharmacogenetics with single and two-photon imaging techniques to reveal computational frameworks of sensory integration in deep brain areas and their…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-27405/