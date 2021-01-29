POST-DOCTORAL POSITION IN BERN/SWITZERLAND

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), ven 29 gennaio 2021 Postdoctoral Researcher in Biological Deep Learning

A two-year postdoc position is available in Walter Senn and Mihai Petrovici groups at the University of Bern for a researcher with an interest in computational neuroscience, and machine learning. Our research focuses on biologically realistic models of spatio-temporal processing in recurrent cortical networks and their relation to reinforcement learning, Bayesian computing, and neuromorphic implementations.

The project devoted to the…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-28278/