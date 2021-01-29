venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
Breaking News

VIOLATIONS OF THE RIGHT TO PEACEFUL ASSEMBLY IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION: UK…

COMPUTING SOCIETY HONORS NSA CYBERSECURITY EXPERT

AFGHANISTAN, PANDEMIA E TEMPESTE INVERNALI AGGRAVANO L’EMERGENZA UMANITARIA

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 29, 2021

THE BAHAMAS : 2020 ARTICLE IV CONSULTATION-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT…

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.MOLCHAN MEETS THE MINISTER OF UNIVERSITY EDUCATION OF VENEZUELA

KONINGIN MáXIMA BIJ LANCERING ALLIANTIE GENDER & GGZ

UNA COMUNICAZIONE CHE VA INCONTRO ALLE PERSONE

IL PAPA E I SENZATETTO, LO “SCHIAFFO SALUTARE” ALLA MONDANITà

25/01/2021 RIK DAEMS, RE-ELECTED PRESIDENT, INVITES MEMBERS TO SEE PACE AS VEHICLE…

Agenparl

POST-DOCTORAL POSITION IN BERN/SWITZERLAND

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), ven 29 gennaio 2021 Postdoctoral Researcher in Biological Deep Learning

A two-year postdoc position is available in Walter Senn and Mihai Petrovici groups at the University of Bern for a researcher with an interest in computational neuroscience, and machine learning. Our research focuses on biologically realistic models of spatio-temporal processing in recurrent cortical networks and their relation to reinforcement learning, Bayesian computing, and neuromorphic implementations.
The project devoted to the…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-28278/

Post collegati

A HIGH-VOLTAGE QUASI-SOLID-STATE FLEXIBLE SUPERCAPACITOR WITH A WIDE OPERATIONAL TEMPERATURE RANGE BASED ON A LOW-COST “WATER-IN-SALT” HYDROGEL ELECTROLYTE

Redazione

POST-DOCTORAL POSITION IN BERN/SWITZERLAND

Redazione

A SOLVENT-SPECIFIC, DAST MEDIATED INTRAMOLECULAR FRIEDEL-CRAFTS REACTION: ACCESS TO DIBENZOXEPINE-FUSED SPIROOXINDOLES

Redazione

RECENT ADVANCES IN RH(III)/IR(III)-CATALYZED C–H FUNCTIONALIZATION/ANNULATION VIA CARBENE MIGRATORY INSERTION

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): AVASTIN, BEVACIZUMAB, CARCINOMA, NON-SMALL-CELL LUNG,BREAST NEOPLASMS,OVARIAN NEOPLASMS,COLORECTAL NEOPLASMS,CARCINOMA, RENAL CELL, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 12/01/2005, REVISION: 56, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: EVALUATION OF ENDPOINT PCR (EPCR) AS A DIAGNOSTIC TEST TECHNOLOGY FOR SARS-COV-2

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More