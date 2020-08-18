POSITION TITLE: HEAVY MOBILE EQUIPMENT MECHAN

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 18 agosto 2020

USACE Memphis District

We are seeking motivated individuals to work in Operations Division

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR POSITIONS FILLED UNDER DIRECT HIRE AUTHORITY (DHA) FOR:

Certain Competitive Service Positions covered by Section 9905

Opening and Closing Dates: 08/17/2020 – 08/21/2020

Position Title: Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic

Series/Grade: XF-5803-11

Full Performance Level: XF-11

Duty Location: Official Duty Station is the Ensley Engineer Yard, position requires TDY travel with the Mat Loading Unit and mandatory overtime.

Hourly Salary Range: $27.15 – $31.64

Work Schedule: Full-Time

Appointment Type: Seasonal

Travel Requirement: Temporary Duty Travel is over 50% of the time

Who May Apply: U.S. Citizens

Responsibilities/Duties: Incumbent serves as Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic working as journeyman mechanic on major repairs to engineer equipment as represented by dismantling and replacing parts or components such as shafts, structural members and supports, gears, pistons and rings, bearings, sheaves, clutches brakes axles and electrical systems. Grinds valves, replaces switches, points, condensers, coils, gaskets, bearings and spark plugs; cleans motors; adjust carburetors; and removes heads from engines.

Schedule: During the Revetment season, typically June through December, all Revetment employees, including this position, travel in various locations along the Mississippi River. The employees work 12 work days on & have 2 days off. Employees will be on TDY & will lodge in hotels within the vicinity of the work area. During the work season this position works typically a 10 hour shift. During the non-Revetment season, the crew works at Ensley Engineer Yard, Memphis, TN, on either a 5-day/8-hour or 4-day/10-hr.

Qualifications Requirements: For all qualified employees currently within the Memphis District.

Conditions of Employment:

Must meet suitability for Federal employment

Will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959 must complete a Pre-employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration

Personnel security investigation required

Reasonable accommodation is available to qualified employees with disabilities

Pre-employment physical & drug test is required.

Two year probationary period is required.

How to Apply: Please provide your current resume, must be readable [preferably .pdf]

Via Email: to: and copy Please ensure your email has the following subject line: Direct Hire of Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic, Revetment Branch, XF-5803-11 Application packages will be accepted through 11:59pm CT on 8/21/2020

Application packages that are received after the closing date, or do not contain resume will not be considered.

Disclaimer: You are about to provide personal data. By completing this online application, you are authorizing the US Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District to use this data in the recruiting, application, and selection process.

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2315822/position-title-heavy-mobile-equipment-mechan/