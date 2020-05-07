POSITION-LOCKING OF VOLATILE REACTION PRODUCTS BY ATMOSPHERE AND CAPPING LAYERS SLOWS DOWN PHOTODECOMPOSITION OF METHYLAMMONIUM LEAD TRIIODIDE PEROVSKITE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 07 maggio 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,17534-17542
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA03572F, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Fengshuo Zu, Thorsten Schultz, Christian M. Wolff, Dongguen Shin, Lennart Frohloff, Dieter Neher, Patrick Amsalem, Norbert Koch
Gas pressure and capping layers under ultrahigh vacuum prevent methylammonium lead triiodide photo-degradation due to efficient back-reaction of volatile compounds.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
