Lands and Forestry — The wildfire in the Porters Lake area of Halifax Regional Municipality that reached an estimated 50 hectares, is now considered under control. About 60 per cent is contained and crews remain on site to ensure it is properly extinguished. The two helicopter crews that were on the scene today, May 24, have been released from duty.

