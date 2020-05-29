PORT OF SAVANNAH RAIL PROJECT ON TRACK TO PENETRATE NEW MARKETS

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, ven 29 maggio 2020
The Mason Mega Rail project will deliver the largest on-dock intermodal rail facility for a port authority in North America…
Related Stories
- CMA CGM donates 200,000 face masks to the City of Los Angeles
- Tankers in floating storage hit new high
- ICS releases medical guidance after seafarers denied care
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1132504/Port%20of%20Savannah%20rail%20project%20on%20track%20to%20penetrate%20new%20markets?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss