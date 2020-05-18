POROUS QUASI-GRAPHITIC CARBON SHEETS FOR UNPRECEDENTED SODIUM STORAGE

The large size of sodium ion (Na+) restrict the choice of electrode materials, therefore, to realize this low-cost energy storage systems, exceptional electrodes are required. Here, we have overcome this bottleneck through designing porous quasi-graphitic carbon (PGC) sheets at the surface of water-soluble KCl crystals as a green catalyst. The KCl crystals not only avoid the use of hazardous chemicals but also provide easy manipulation in the structural and surface chemistry of PGC sheets at large-scale. As-synthesized PGC sheets are enriched with micropores and amorphous reservoirs serve as mas transport channels and variety for storage sites for Na+, respectively. Interestingly, when PGC sheets are employed as an anode in the sodium-ion battery, the possess an excellent reversible specific capacity of 237 mAh g-1 with outstanding cyclic stability by retaining 83.5% capacity after 250 cycles at 0.1 A g-1 at a capacity decay of 0.07% per cycle, while remained stable up to 550 cycles when tested at 0.5 A g-1. Thus, simple synthesis and large-scale production of PGC having high sodium storage capacity makes it a potential candidate for secondary ion batteries.