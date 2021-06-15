(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

Nanoscale Adv., 2021, 3,3441-3446

DOI: 10.1039/D1NA00199J, Communication

Xiao-Tian Jiang, Qi Yin, Bai-Tong Liu, Jun-Yu Chen, Rui Wang, Tian-Fu Liu

Hydrogen-bonded organic framework (HOF) membranes with excellent separation performance have been successfully fabricated via thin-film nanocomposite (TFN) method.

